The National League Executive Committee has ruled that the SSE Airtricity League will resume from July 31st with two rounds of matches in total.

It will include games played to date, and promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.

This decision has been sent to the board of the FAI for ratification.

Manchester United are aiming to achieve a Premier League first tonight by winning their first away match against Brighton.

Two seasons ago they lost 1-0 at the Amex Stadium before a 3-2 defeat last season – both results coming under former manager Jose Mourinho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge now and his side are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions.

Brighton boss Graham Potter isn’t getting carried away by his side’s impressive record against tonight’s visitors https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brightonpotter.mp3

That game kicks off at 8:15PM.

=

United striker Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea’s Victor Moses will stay at Inter Milan for the remainder of the Serie A season according to the BBC.

The Italian top-flight club secured their services after negotiations with the two Premier League clubs – as the loan deals for the players were due to expire today.

There has been no official announcement but it is understood the pair will remain in Italy for the final 10 games of Inter’s domestic campaign.

=

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The Liverpool defender was hurt in the Premier League champions’ goalless draw at Everton nine days ago.

GAELIC GAMES

Michael Duignan says the GAA need to have a stronger stance against inter-county teams who train before they are supposed to.

Inter-county sides are not supposed to be in training until September 14th ahead of the later championship start.

And Offaly county chairman Duignan has said sanctions should include teams being thrown out of the championship.

RUGBY

World Rugby has confirmed the remaining legs of the women’s and men’s 2020 World Sevens Series have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It means the Ireland’s men’s 7s side’s first season as a core team has ended four legs early and that they finish in 10th position overall.

The Ireland women’s team also finish 10th with the remaining three legs of their Series cancelled.

New Zealand have been awarded both the men’s and women’s titles.