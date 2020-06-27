SOCCER

Aston Villa will look to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone by beating their local rivals Wolves this lunchtime.

They’ve picked up just two points from their first three games since the English top flight season got back underway.

The first quarter final of this season’s FA Cup takes place this evening with Norwich hosting Manchester United at Carrow Road.

Leeds can replace West Brom at the top of the Championship table if they beat fourth placed Fulham at Elland Road this afternoon.

RUGBY

The I-R-F-U has announced that the COVID-19 testing of Ulster and Connacht’s players and staff this week has produced zero positive results.

118 players and staff across the two provinces were tested on Wednesday and they’ve now been cleared to access their training centres from next Monday.

From Monday all four provinces will resume group training ahead of the restart of the PRO14 season in August.

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A say it was a “hard decision” to scrap this year’s provincial and All-Ireland Club Championships.

Teams who win their county championship won’t progress beyond that competition this season.

The G-A-A’s director of player, club & games administration, Feargal McGill, has explained their reasoning https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clubs.mp3

GOLF

Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from golf’s Travelers Championship after testing positive for coronavirus.

The American was informed of the result just before he was due to tee off his second round in Connecticut.

Phil Mickelson takes a one shot lead into today’s third round at 13-under-par.

Rory McIlroy will tee off from nine-under with Open champion Shane Lowry four-under-par.

RACING

15 horses will go to post in this evening’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien has six of the runners as he bids for a 14th victory in the Group One.

The derby gets underway at a quater-past-seven with the first of an eight race card going to post at a quarter-past-four.