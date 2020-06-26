GAA

For the first time in 20 years, there will be no second chances in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The GAA have confirmed that this year’s truncated football championship will revert to its traditional format.

The four provincial championships will all be straight knock-out, with the winners advancing to the All-Ireland semi finals.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals will both be played before the end of 2020, with the hurling on Sunday December 13th, and the football to follow six days later.

The hurling championship will also see the round-robin provincial championships scrapped for this season, reverting to the traditional knockout format.

However, there will be a back-door system in place, with two rounds of qualifiers leading up to the All-Ireland quarter finals.

SOCCER

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson says he’s delighted that this “very special” Liverpool team were able to celebrate their Premier League title together.

The Reds ended their 30 year wait to be crowned champions of England last night, after Man City’s defeat to Chelsea left an insurmountable gap at the top.

The Liverpool squad watched the game together at a hotel in the city.

And, former Reds player and coach Thompson says he’s thrilled the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t deny them the chance to celebrate https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/phil-1.mp3

Tonight in the Championship, West Brom can open up a three-point lead at the top of the table with a win away to Brentford.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s in a share of second place, as day 2 of the Travelers Championship gets under way on the PGA Tour.

The world number one is 7 under par, three shots behind leader MacKenzie Hughes.

McIlroy tees off his second round shortly before 6pm Irish time.

Ten minutes later, Shane Lowry will resume later on 4-under.

RUGBY

Former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne has completed his permanent move to Bristol.

The 26 year old had joined Pat Lam’s side from Leinster on a loan deal shortly before the game’s suspension due to the pandemic.

And after being released by Leinster this week, the Carlow native has penned a one year deal to return to the Premiership side.

RACING

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Weekend gets underway at The Curragh this afternoon.

An eight-race card gets underway at 4.15.