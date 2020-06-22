SOCCER

Manchester United need to find a prolific striker to progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That’s the view of former Republic of Ireland defender Damien Delaney.

United returned to action with a 1-1 draw and are now five points off the top four and automatic Champions League qualification.

Delaney told OTB Sports that there is a lot of talent at United but that they lack a regular goalscorer https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/delaney-1.mp3

Tottenham have extended the contracts of defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Their deals were due to expire at the end of the month, but they’ll now be available for the rest of the rescheduled Premier League season.

Spurs have also confirmed the loans of Danny Rose at Newcastle and Kyle Walker-Peters, with Southampton, will continue until the end of the campaign.

AFL

Irish Aussie Rules player Conor McKenna is at the centre of storm in the Australian media after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Tyrone native – who plays for Essendon Bombers – is reported to have broke quarantine restrictions before the positive test last Friday.

Australian TV station 7News has said that there is a ‘false positive line of inquiry’ but that it’s too early to say.

The 24-year-old is asymptomatic and had returned all negative tests previously but the positive test has led to the AFL banning contact training for large groups for the next four weeks.

MOTORSPORT

Formula One has launched an equality and diversity task force to increase opportunity for minority groups.

The move comes after six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton criticised the organisation for staying silent after the death of George Floyd in America.

F1 boss Chase Carey says they “need to listen more and understand what needs to be done and get on with delivering”.

RACING

There’s racing at Roscommon and Limerick today.

The first of a seven race card is just underway at Roscommon.

The first of an eight race card at Limerick goes to post at ten-past-four.