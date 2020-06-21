SOCCER

Liverpool can move within three-points of a maiden Premier League title with victory at their neighbours Everton this evening.

The Reds, who are the cusp of their first English top-flight crown in 30-years, are unbeaten in their last 21 meetings with the Toffees.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his players will adjust to playing in empty stadiums https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/merseyside.mp3

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 7pm.

Before that, Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick is expected to shake off a knock to start for Sheffield United at Newcastle.

Aston Villa need a win to climb out of the relegation zone when they welcome Chelsea to Villa Park at quarter-past-four.

Villa ended a run of four successive defeats with their midweek draw against Sheffield United.

While Chelsea have failed to win away in the league so far this calendar year.

===

Play has just gotten underway in the only game in the Championship today

Leeds will return to the top of the table if they avoid defeat against Cardiff this lunchtime.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds’ side won their last five games in-a-row before the shutdown due to the pandemic.

GOLF

Despite one player, Nick Watney testing positive for the coronavirus, play continues at the RBC Heritage later

Rory McIlroy sits five shots off the pace after the third round on the PGA Tour event

There is a three way tie for the lead on 15 under between Tyrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer & Ryan Palmer

RUGBY

Rob Kearney says he hopes to still play a role for Leinster in the business end of the season.

The 34-year-old admits he’s had limited playing opportunities in the last nine months with the PRO14 champions but he’s “delighted” to have extended his contract until the conclusion of the campaign.

Kearney’s previous deal had been due to expire next month.

RACING

The Group Three Irish Stallion Farms Blue Wind Stakes for fillies is the feature race of an eight race card at Leopardstown this afternoon.

Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien saddles A New Dawn, Snow ansd Salsa while Dermot Weld is represented by Amma Grace.

The first goes to post at the Dublin track at ten-past-two.