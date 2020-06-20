SOCCER

It’s nil-nil between Watford and Champions League chasing Leicester in the Premier League’s lunchtime game.

Arsenal will look to bounce back from their midweek loss at Man City when they take on Brighton at 3pm.

Wednesday’s defeat has left the Gunners eight points adrift of the top four.

West Ham are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of their match against Wolves at the London Stadium this evening.

The late match sees Bournemouth host Crystal Palace.

===

There’s two games underway in the Championship.

It’s nil-nil between Fulham and Brentford and also goalless between Middlesbrough and Swansea.

West Brom will go top if they avoid defeat against Birmingham this afternoon.

===

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has issue with potentially playing their Champions League last-16 second leg away from the Etihad Stadium.

City are 2-1 up from the first leg in Madrid but the return game was postponed due to the pandemic in March.

UEFA are considering moving the remaining last-16 games to Lisbon and Guardiola says his team will “adapt” to whatever European football’s governing body decide.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will tee off his third round at the R-B-C Heritage from five-under-par this afternoon.

The world number one is due out on course at 20-to-3 Irish time and resumes seven shots behind midway leader Webb Simpson.

Nick Watney withdrew from the tournament last night after testing positive for the coronavirus.

RACING

It’s the final day of this year’s Royal Ascot with three Group Ones on this afternoon’s card.

Trainer John Gosden is hoping to round off the week in style when rising star Palace Pier lines up in the feature St James’ Palace Stakes.

He takes on the horses that finished second and third in the 2000 Guineas earlier this month.

AUSSIE RULES

Essendon’s players and staff are self isolating after Tyrone’s Conor McKenna became the first A-F-L player to test positive for COVID-19.

The A-F-L have postponed Essendon’s match against Melbourne tomorrow and confirmed that McKenna was not showing symptoms of the virus.

The league have completed over 13-thousand tests since the league resumed earlier this month.

RUGBY

Leinster have extended Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden’s contracts until the end of season.

Their deals had been due to expire at the end of the month with McFadden due to retire at the end of the campaign.

Kearney has not yet revealed his plans for the 2021 season.