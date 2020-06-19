SOCCER

The Premier League continues behind closed doors this evening with Jose Mourinho facing his old club as his Tottenham Hotspur side welcome Manchester United to White Hart Lane.

Kick off is at 8.15 and World Cup winner Paul Pogba is set to play his first match of 2020 for United.

That game is preceded by the meeting of Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road from 6pm.

The top 7 Premier League clubs may not play any part in next season’s English League Cup due to a clash with European fixtures.

The EFL are likely to push for compensation if the scenario transpires.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 2 over par in the early stages of his second round at the RBC Heritage on the US PGA Tour in South Carolina.

The lead is shared on 7 under by Webb Simpson, Mark Hubbard and Ian Poulter.

Rory McIlroy is plus 1 and Graeme McDowell is 4 over.

HORSE RACING

The Coronation Cup is the feature race at Royal Ascot this afternoon.

It goes to post at 3.35.

There are also meetings at Tipperary and Gowran Park.