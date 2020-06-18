RUGBY

THE Guinness PRO14 has targeted August 22nd as the restart date for the 2019/20 season but the season will be shortened.

The new format cuts the season from 21 rounds of games to 15, with games postponed prior to the competition’s suspension in March declared as 0-0 draws.

There will be two rounds of derby matches in the final two weeks of August to help determine who plays in the semi-finals which will be on September 5th – with the final a week later.

The derby fixtures in Ireland have yet to be confirmed, although the IRFU have pencilled in games for the Aviva Stadium on 22 and 23 August.

SOCCER

A David Luiz horror show helped Manchester City to a 3-nil win over Arsenal in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium last night.

The Brazilian defender was only on the pitch for 26-minutes.

In that time, an error led directly to Raheem Sterling’s opening goal and he also conceded a penalty which was converted by Kevin de Bruyne.

Luiz was sent-off five minutes after the break having been a first-half substitute for Pablo Mari.

Phil Foden scored Man Citys third goal in stoppage time.

+++

The first game back in the Premier League was denied a goal by goal-line technology.

Hawk-Eye were forced to apologise after their system missed Aston Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carrying the ball over his line against Sheffield United.

The game then finished goalless at Villa Park.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is frustrated with the failure of the technology.

+++

Timo Werner says he’s ‘delighted and proud’ to have signed a five-year deal with Chelsea.

The Blues have paid almost sixty million euro for the RB Leipzig striker.

It’s confirmed that he’ll join the Premier League club in July at the end of the Bundesliga season having agreed personal terms but the move is subject to a medical.

The 24-year-old joined Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, has scored 32 goals in all competitions so far this season.

+++

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr has expressed his concern that there seems to be no sign of the funding needed to restart the Premier and First Division seasons.

The League of Ireland is the only European league that remains in limbo since the shutdown in early March.

There were further talks between the FAI and the clubs last night – which were positive by all accounts.

But with no sports minister in place as the government formation process continues and with FIFA yet to make any funding announcements – Kerr is unsure how the restart can be financed.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy challenge to win the US PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage is underway at Hilton Head.

The World number one is currently…

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are out after 6pm.