SOCCER

League of Ireland players are growing more frustrated over the length of time being taken to get the season back on track.

That’s according to PFAI Chairman and Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers.

The season was halted in early March and talks between the FAI and clubs have been ongoing for weeks without any sign of a resolution.

With nearly every other European Leagues underway – Rogers feels momentum has been lost https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/momentum-1.mp3

Waterford have confirmed the departure of manager Alan Reynolds.

Reynolds ha been in charge of the Premier Division club for three years.

He achieved promotion from the First Divison in his first year in charge.

Reynolds has been linked to coaching roles with Dundalk and the Republic of Ireland under-21 team.

HORSE RACING

And it’s day one of Royal Ascot.

There are two Group 1 races down for decision.

The Aidan O’Brien trained ‘Circus Maximus’ runs in the Queen Anne Stakes, with ‘Battaash’ the hot favourite for the King’s Stand Stakes.

The Aidan O’Brien trained ‘Circus Maximus’ runs in the Queen Anne Stakes, while ‘Battaash’ is the hot favourite for the King’s Stand Stakes.

Mark Costello of The Irish Field previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/markcostello.mp3

The first of seven races goes to post at 1.15.

CRICKET

The chairman of cricket Australia has cast a major doubt on the T20 World Cup going ahead this year.

The tournament is due to be held in the country across October and November.

Earl Eddings says it would be “unrealistic” to stage a global competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RUGBY

World Rugby have set a deadline of June 30th to set international and club fixtures for the remainder of 2020.

It’s possible Ireland’s Six Nations games against Italy and France will be staged in October.