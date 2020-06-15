SOCCER

A statement from Derry City says they don’t think the FAI’s proposed financial support package for League of Ireland clubs is fair.

As part of talks to restart the SSE Airtricity League season – the FAI asked the four Premier Division clubs due to play in Europe to share 100 thousand euro each of their UEFA prize-money.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians are the other three clubs.

Derry say they are ‘not convinced’ the proposed distribution is equitable and that their commitment to keeping staff and players on full salary during the pandemic isn’t being properly recognised.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says his team will join the protests against racial injustice before their game against Sheffield United.

The meeting between the two clubs on Wednesday will be the first match that sees the Premier League season resume.

Players from all clubs will have “Black Lives Matter” on the back of their shirts for the first round of matches.

RUGBY

Rugby players in England could go on strike in a row over pay

Premiership clubs are asking players to sign new contracts which include 25 percent pay cuts by next weekend,

The request has been unanimously rejected by the Rugby Players’ Association.

RACING

Ahead of day one of Royal Ascot tomorrow, racing continues behind closed doors at two venues in Ireland today

At Fairyhouse this afternoon, the first goes to post at 1 o’clock where the going is good to firm

Later at Roscommon, another flat card gets underway from quarter past four, the going is good.