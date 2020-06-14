SOCCER

Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry has claimed that the decision to award the contract for Covid-19 testing on League of Ireland players to Advanced Medical Services “does not refelect well on the FAI”.

One of the company’s directors is the FAI’s medical director Dr Alan Byrne.

A report in the Sunday Independent reveals that Dr Byrne did declare a conflict of interest to Irish football’s governing body before the procurement procedure began.

McSharry told the Independent that Dr Byrne is a “professional of good standing” and that the Advanced Medical Services are a “reputable company” but that the “texture of the deal” didn’t look good.

=

There have been two postitive tests at two clubs in the latest round of Premier League coronavirus screening.

One of those was a player at Norwich – and they will now miss the restart of the season as they isolate for seven days.

1200 players and club staff were tested last Thursday and Friday for Covid-19.

=

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira is confident they can finish in the Champions League spots this season.

They restart their campaign with a trip to Tottenham on Friday night.

Pereira told Sky Sports News, it will be a big two months for the club https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/thirteen-4.mp3

=

Barcelona returned to La Liga action with a convincing 4-0 win against Mallorca last night.

They now have a five point lead in the title race over Real Madrid who play Eibar at 6:30 this evening.

Before that Atletico Madrid are away to Athletic Bilbao at 1.

At 9 – Real Sociedad host Osasuna.

=

Mainz host Augsburg in the German Bundesliga at 2:30 this afternoon before Schalke host Bayer Leverkusen at 5.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is three shots off the lead after a faltering third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The world number one carded a one under round of 69 which leaves him on ten under par.

McIlroy’s still within striking distance of thirteen under leader Xander Schauffele ahead of today’s final round.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith are among a quintet of golfers just one shot off the leader.

RACING

Trainer Aidan O’Brien is celebrating his ninth success in the Irish one-thousand Guineas.

Peaceful, under the ride of Seamie Heffernan, was a comfortable winner of the Group One for fillies at the Curragh.

O’Brien’s son Donnacha was on second-placed Fancy Blue, with So Wonderful completing a one-to-three for Coolmore.

This afternoon there’s an eight-race meeting at Leopardstown, with the first off at five-to-two.