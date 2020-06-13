SOCCER

League of Ireland clubs are set to weigh up F-A-I proposals this weekend about the possible resumption of the Airtricity League.

Irish football’s governing body are hopeful of securing government funding but Derry, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians are also being asked to share their European prize money with the rest of the league.

Cork City say they’re considering the proposals but their priority is safeguarding the “financial viability” of the club.

===

Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard has been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year.

The French striker found the net 28 times for the Hoops this season with 22 of those goals in the league.

It’s the seventh successive season that a Celtic player has won the award.

===

The top two in Germany are both in action later in the Bundesliga.

Leaders Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach at half-five, while Borussia Dortmund travel to Fortuna Dusseldorf this afternoon.

===

Defending Spanish champions Barcelona have their first match since the resumption of La Liga tonight.

The table toppers go to relegation threatened Mallorca for a 9pm kick-off.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead at the midway point of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

The world number one had an eagle and six birdies in a second round 63 to move to nine-under-par at Colonial.

McIlroy feels accurate driving from the tee was crucial https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcilroy-6.mp3

Harold Varner the third leads the way into the weekend at 11-under while Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry missed the cut.

RACING

The Jessica Harrington-trained Albigna looks set to go off the favourite in this evening’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Albigna bounced back from a disappointing run in the Moyglare Stud Stakes last season to win at Longchamp in October.

Having won the 2,000 Guineas with Siskin last night, Ger Lyons saddles three runners with Colin Keane set to partner Roca Roma.

RUGBY

A crowd of around 20-thousand were in attendance as professional rugby returned in New Zealand this morning.

A new competition for Super Rugby clubs has been set up after the country lifted most of its lockdown measures due to low Covid-19 levels.

The Highlanders’ Bryn Gatland slotted a 79th-minute drop goal to beat the Chiefs 28-27.