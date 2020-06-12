BOXING

One of boxing’s most well-known promoters, Bob Arum, says he is “not concerned” about Daniel Kinahan’s life outside boxing.

Kinahan played a major role in brokering the future world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, despite being named in the High Court as being a senior figure in organised crime on a global scale.

Bob Arum, founder of the promotions company Top Rank, says he is only interested in Kinahan’s role in boxing https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sportat1.mp3

SOCCER

Talks are continuing today in a bid to save the League of Ireland season, after yesterday’s discussions came to a standstill.

Clubs were unable to come to an agreement with the FAI over a financial package needed in order for them to return to action.

It’s believed talks will continue today with the four European-qualified teams; Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City, before further discussions with the remaining 15 sides at the weekend.

Italy will become the latest country to welcome back live football this evening.

The League season resumes next week, with Juventus and AC Milan meeting this evening in a Coppa Italia semi final second leg.

It will be the first game in Italy since their suspension on the 9th of March.

GOLF

Justin Rose and Harold Varner the Third share the lead heading into day 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour.

The pair are seven under par, following the first round of professional golf in America since the tour’s resumption.

The Irish contingent have made a slow start.

Rory McIlroy tees off his second round in just under an hour, the world number one is two under par and five off the leaders.

Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry get under way later this evening, on one under and one over par respectively.

HORSE RACING

The first Classic of the season goes to post at the Curragh later.

The Ger Lyons trained ‘Siskin’ is favourite for the 2000 Guineas at 6.40.

The going is good to firm for the first of 8 races behind closed doors at 4.05.

FORMULA 1

The F1 grands prix in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

However, the sport’s bosses are still confident of staging 15-18 races this season.

The campaign will start with two events in Austria next month, followed by two at Silverstone.