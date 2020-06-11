GOLF

World number one Rory McIlroy admits he was happy to put the clubs away for a while as the golf season was paused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today will be the first time the Irish golfer and his PGA Tour colleagues will compete in a tournament against each other since March.

There will be no spectators at the course in Fort Worth in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge but McIlroy is just glad to be playing again

There’ll be respects paid to George Floyd at 8.46am Texas time.

Graeme McDowell is out just after 1.30, with Shane Lowry beginning his challenge just before 2.20.

SOCCER

Uefa is set to decide next week how the Champions League and Europa League campaigns will be finished.

Its executive committee will meet in a video conference on the 17th of June.

The agenda will include discussing the “round of 16 onwards and related determinations” for both competitions.

There have been reports that the two legged ties could be scrapped for one-off ties played between the remaining clubs in a one city tournament.

Spain’s La Liga is back tonight with massive derby match.

Arch-rivals Sevilla and Real Betis clash behind closed doors.

That match at 9pm ends a 13 week period without football in the country’s top flight.

GAA

The Irish Daily Mail are reporting that round six of the Allianz National Football League will be the first inter county action to be showcased on the weekend of October 17th.

RUGBY

Scrums could be taken out of the game when rugby league returns in the UK.

Medical experts have advised the RFL scrapping them would help reduce the potential spread of Covid-19, by limiting the amount of contact during a match.

Clubs in the Super League, Championship and League One have been asked for their feedback ahead of a board meeting next month.

BOXING

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury name checked Daniel Kinahan three times in an Instagram post regarding his help in arranging a unification title fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua will meet in the ring in the summer of 2021.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has pointed to the ‘existing relationship’ Kinahan has with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

MOTORSPORT

The Confederate flag has been banned from all NASCAR facilities and events following the anti-racism protests in the United States.