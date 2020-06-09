SOCCER

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has joined the growing number of footballers speaking out against racism.

Evra joins Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling who has given his support to Black Lives Matter demonstrations around the world.

They’ve come in response to the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

Evra says he believes that some people are taught to be racist

Adam Lallana is set to sign a very short contract extension with Liverpool.

The midfielder’s current deal was due to expire on the 30th of June, but he’ll be needed as the champions-elect see out the season.

Lallana is still set to leave Anfield as a free agent this summer.

English League One clubs are expected to vote to end their season early today.

The final table will be decided on a points per game basis.

That would mean Tranmere, Southend and Bolton would be relegated to League Two.

RACING

The Irish Derby Trial is the main attraction at Leopardstown this afternoon.

After racing’s safe return at Naas yesterday there’s an eight-race card at the south Dublin track.

The first race behind closed doors is just underway.

CRICKET

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England.

Every member of the 39-strong touring party which includes 25 players – tested negative for Covid-19 before they set off on a charter flight to Manchester.