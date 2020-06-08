Naas Racecourse stages the return of racing in Ireland this afternoon – after a 76-day absence.

The going at the Kildare track is good to firm and the forecast is for mainly dry conditions at the behind closed doors event.

There are one-hundred-and-thirty-four horses declared on the eight-race card and the first goes to post at 2:55PM.

Strict health and safety protocols are in place and the chairman of Naas Racecourse – Dermot Cantillon – accepts that they’re in the spotlight today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13sport-9.mp3

SOCCER

Four Premier Division clubs are back training this afternoon.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City all resumed collective training as part of the FAI’s programme to ensure a safe return for football.

The four clubs are due to play a mini tournament at Tallaght Stadium in July to prepare them for European football.

The rest of the SSE Airtricity League squads can return to training on the 15th of June with talks to restart the season ongoing.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has given his backing to anti-racism protests around the world.

Thousands of people have taken part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the UK following the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

Sterling told the BBC: “the only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting”.

RUGBY

Rugby supporters will be allowed attend the opening weekend of New Zealand’s new domestic rugby competition.

Most coronavirus restrictions have now been lifted in the country where there have been no new infections for two weeks.

The Highlanders play the Chiefs in Dunedin this Saturday in the opening game while the Blues host the Hurricanes in Auckland the following day.