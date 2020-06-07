SOCCER

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has been given a massive boost after the latest results of Covid-19 testing were revealed.

From a total of 1-thousand, 195 tests on players and staff – there were no positive results returned.

Before yesterday’s results, there were thirteen people at top flight clubs who’d received a Covid-19 diagnosis – from just over five-thousand checks.

Matches are due to get underway on the 17th of June when Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hopes their upcoming Premier League clash with Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park.

The Reds could clinch the title with victory on the 21st of June.

But the match might be held at a neutral venue, as football returns behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pickford told Sky Sports News, he’d like to retain home advantage https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pickford.mp3

Football behind closed doors continues in Germany this afternoon.

Relegation threatened Werder Bremen host Wolfsburg at 12:30pm.

Union Berlin entertain struggling Schalke at 2:30pm.

Then at 5pm Cologne are away to Augsburg.

Teams in Germany showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement yesterday.

Players from Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin knelt before kick-off in the Bundesliga’s late game.

England international Jadon Sancho – who plays for Dortmund – wore a t-shirt in the warm-up with ‘no justice no peace’ printed on it.

GAELIC GAMES

Turlough O’Brien says it “made sense” to step down as Carlow senior football manager.

O’Brien announced his departure last night after six years at the helm to give the County Board time to have a boss appointed ahead of inter-county games getting underway in October.

Joe Murphy – who led Éire Óg to three consecutive county titles – is one of the names being mentioned as a possible successor to O’Brien.

RACING

There’s another Classic at Newmarket this afternoon as British horse racing continues behind closed doors.

The 1-thousand Guineas follows yesterday’s 2-thousand Guineas which was won by Kerry native Oisín Murphy.

The champion jockey steered Kameko to victory in yesterday’s 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The 1-thousand is underway at 3:35pm with the first race of a ten-race card at Newmarket going to post at 1:15pm.