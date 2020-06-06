GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A insist they aren’t planning to play this year’s All-Ireland Championships behind closed doors.

Inter-county games will return from the middle of October after the association published their return to play roadmap yesterday.

G-A-A President John Horan says they’ll be taking social distancing guidelines into account when determining capacity limits https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnhoran.mp3

SOCCER

The F-A-I’s steering group are set to meet today to discuss their plans for the resumption of football in the light of the government’s latest easing of restrictions.

They’ll discuss their current plans to allow football to return across the country from July the 20th.

European qualified League of Ireland clubs Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians can step up their training from Monday.

===

Odion Ighalo admits he’s “eternally grateful” to Shanghai Shenhua for allowing him to extend his stay at Manchester United.

The two clubs have reached an agreement that will see the Nigerian remain on loan at Old Trafford until January next year.

===

Edinburgh’s two football clubs, Hibs and Hearts may play some of their Scottish Premiership matches at Murrayfield next season.

Scottish Rugby have made the offer as the stadium will be turned into a “bio safe” site for sporting fixtures.

The new season is due to start on the 1st of August without fans in attendance.

RACING

Last season’s champion juvenile Pinatubo (pin-ah-two-boh) heads a 15 strong field for the first classic of the British flat season, the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket this afternoon.

William Buick rides the unbeaten Charlie Appleby-trained colt.

His rivals include four Irish challengers from the stable of Aidan O’Brien, who is bidding to win the race for the 11th time.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell says they’ve changed their stance on players protesting against racial discrimination.

The League had previously punished players for taking a knee during the anthem, which was started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Goodell admits they should have listened to their players’ concerns earlier.