GAELIC GAMES

The GAA will issue its roadmap for a potential return to play this evening.

It’s expected pitches with perimeter walkways will be able to re-open next week.

Training could also be brought forward a phase to the end of June.

However, inter-county action will not return until October at the earliest, with a month of training beforehand.

===

Aaron Cunningham, the former Crossmaglen Rangers star says the GAA have “missed the boat” when it comes to speaking out against racism.

The Crossmaglen man was racially abused during an Ulster club final in 2012, leading to an opposition player being banned for 6 months

Cunningham says the GAA has been too slow to adapt to Ireland’s multiculturalism https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aaron.mp3

===

SOCCER

The Premier League has confirmed the first three rounds of fixtures for when matches restart on the 17th of June.

Aston Villa’s home game against Sheffield United will be the first Premier League fixture, that will kick off a couple of hours before Manchester City face Arsenal.

Fixtures will all be behind closed doors and televised, many of them free to air.

===

Chelsea have been crowned champions of the Women’s Super League.

Emma Hayes’s side have been awarded the title after the FA board voted to decide the season on a “points-per-game” basis.

Liverpool have been relegated to the Championship, with Aston Villa promoted to the top-flight.

===

Irish International Louise Quinn is set to leave Arsenal when her contract expires this summer

The defender joined from Notts County in 2017.

Quinn made 76 appearances and was pivotal to the Gunners’ title winning campaign in 2019

===

RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s 2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck takes on Stradivarius in the the first Group One of the British flat season this afternoon.

The Coronation Cup will be run at its temporary home of Newmarket on day one of the Guineas meeting.

The race goes to post at 3.35