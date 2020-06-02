RUGBY

Premiership and Championship rugby clubs in England have been given the green light to return to training.

The will be allowed to train in small groups once they meet a number of criteria and commit to that in writing to league bosses and the English RFU.

Sessions will have to stick to strict health and safety guidelines, with social distancing, daily screening, cleaning and hygiene requirements.

The news comes a day after the IRFU revealed its roadmap for a return which could see clubs return to training in small groups from next Monday.

SOCCER

Southampton great Matt Le Tissier is delighted manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has committed his future to the club.

The Austrian has signed a new four year contract at St Mary’s.

Le Tissier told Sky Sports News, it's a brilliant move for the supporters

BOXING

Former five-weight world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral costs for George Floyd.

George Floyd died last week after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck.

Reports from the United States say that the family has accepted Mayweather’s offer.

MOTORSPORT

The 2020 Formula One season will start on the 5th of July in Austria.

Back to back Grands Prix in Spielberg will take place over consecutive weekends.

It will be followed by a race in Hungary and then a second double header in Britain at the start of August.

All races will take place without fans, while F1 plans to create a ‘biosphere’ around each track.