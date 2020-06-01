RACING

The horse racing community in Ireland will be keeping a close eye on events in the UK this afternoon.

Racing’s shutdown in England comes to an end when the first race at Newcastle goes to post at 1pm behind closed doors.

Each race on the 10-race card will be restricted to 12 entries.

The meeting takes place exactly a week before behind-closed-doors racing gets underway in Ireland at Naas racecourse.

SOCCER

It has been reported that as many as ten Premier League clubs are opposed to relegation if the current season is curtailed.

The Premier League season is due to restart on 17 June behind closed doors, with all 20 clubs set to vote on what to do if the season cannot be completed at a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

Top-flight officials are recommending a simple points-per-game formula to work out league placings if the season has to be cancelled

The EFL are aiming to restart the Championship season on the 20th of June and complete the play-offs by the end of July.

They say it’s important to stay in sync with the Premier League, which will resume on the 17th of next month.

The EFL have also agreed to consider allowing the use of five substitutes in the remaining games.

Football clubs in Spain will be able to hold full training sessions for the first time since sport was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic today.

It’s ahead of a return to action in their top flight later this month.

Fixtures in LaLiga are scheduled to restart on the 11th of June.

Inter Milan want to keep on-loan Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez for the remainder of the Serie A season.

Italian top-flight football was given the green light to resume on the 20th of June and could run as late as mid-August.

Sanchez joined Inter on a 10-month deal that is due to expire at the end of the month but the club’s sporting director has said that they will ‘rely’ on Sanchez for the next few months.

Inter are believed to be paying just a quarter of the Chile international’s five-hundred-thousand euro weekly wage.

Borussia Dortmund closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to seven points again.

England international Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick as the Black and Yellow hammered bottom side Paderborn (PRON: pad-er-born) 6-1 away from home.

Borussia Monchengladbach beat Union Berlin 4-1.

Tonight – RB Leipzig can reclaim third place with a win away to Cologne.