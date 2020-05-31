SOCCER

Liverpool look set to get the chance to win their first Premier League title on Merseyside.

The UK government are insisting that the decision on whether Premier League matches should be played at neutral venues will lie with the local authority.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are two wins away from securing their first league title in thirty years and will face Everton away and Crystal Palace in their first two games back.

Merseyside Police have already said they would be “ready” to hold any possible Liverpool Premier League title-clinching match at Anfield.

Former Liverpool midfelder Jamie Redknapp hopes that supporters would be sensible and not gather outside the grounds

10 people from eight Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of EFL screening.

Fulham, Cardiff, Middlesbrough and Preston have revealed they are among the clubs affected.

Preston say striker Jayden Stockley tested positive after a sample was taken last Thursday, despite having given a negative result in previous rounds earlier this month.

Dubliner Johnny Hayes has left Celtic.

The Scotish Premiership champions opted not extend the Republic of Ireland international’s contract.

The 32-year-old played 68 times for the Hoops after arriving from Aberdeen in 2017.

Borussia Dortmund look to bounce back from their midweek loss to Bayern Munich when they take on the Bundesliga’s basement side Paderborn this evening.

A win for Dormund would see them move back within seven-points of the league leaders.

That game kicks off at 5pm but at 2:30pm – Borussia Monchengladbach host Union Berlin.

MOTORSPORT

Formula One is a step closer to returning after the Austrian government approved plans for back-to-back races in the country.

The Grand Prix are scheduled to take place on the first two weekends of July in Spielberg to get the season underway.

Two races in Britain at Silverstone are due to take place later in the summer.

RACING

Horse racing in the UK returns tomorrow after the government there gave the green light for elite events to restart from the 1st of June.

A ten race card at Newcastle tomorrow will be the first meeting since the 17th of March.