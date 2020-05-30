SOCCER

Gary Neville says he understands why the Police in the U-K have concerns about Liverpool playing at Anfield when they lift the Premier League title.

They’ve requested that Jurgen Klopp’s side play at a neutral venue on the dates they could be crowned champions.

The Premier League will make a decision on the issue in the next 10 days and Neville feels it’s the sensible option.

Republic of Ireland international Jonny Hayes is set to leave Celtic when his contract expires at the end of next month.

The 32-year-old has thanked Hoops’ fans for their support during his “enjoyable journey” with the club.

Hayes joined Celtic in 2017 from Aberdeen and won three successive league titles at Parkhead.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich can open a 10-point lead at the top of the table this evening.

Having won at rivals Borussia Dortmund midweek, the reigning champions host Fortuna Dusseldorf at half-five this evening.

This afternoon Wolfsburg take on Frankfurt, Schalke host Werder Bremen, Hoffenheim go to Mainz and Herta Berlin go up against Augsburg.

RUGBY

The Lions look set to play a “home test” at Murrayfield ahead of their tour of South Africa next year.

A match against Japan at the Edinburgh venue in June would be the Lions first non-tour match since 2005.

Warren Gatland’s side are due to face the World champion Springboks in three tests across next July and August.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Combat sports returns to Las Vegas after a two-month absence tonight.

The U-F-C is running a fight night at the Apex after the Nevada Commission allowed venues in the city to re-open for sport earlier this week.

The card will be headlined by the meeting of former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and rising star Gilbert Burns.

RICH LIST

Tennis legend Roger Federer has become the world’s highest paid athlete.

The 20 Grand Slam champion earned over 100-million dollars in the last 12-months, including 100-million in sponsorships and endorsements.

Football players Leo Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo and N-B-A star LeBron James complete the top five.