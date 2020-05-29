SOCCER

The game in which Liverpool clinch the Premier League title is set to be played at a neutral venue at the behest of British police.

This is to stop crowds gathering outside Anfield.

Up to six matches may be moved once the season resumes in June, including Manchester City’s game with Liverpool and the Merseyside derby.

RUGBY

Former Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt has spoken of feeling refreshed as he weighs up his next challenge in rugby.

Schmidt’s Irish tenure ended in disappointment at last year’s World Cup after his guided Ireland to 3 Six Nations titles and the Grand Slam.

He told OTB AM he feels like his old self https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/irelandrugby-1.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA say they won’t be rushing a return to staging matches or allowing facilities to open before July 20th unless it’s safe to do so.

President John Horan says the 2 metre rule around social distancing remains a big hurdle when it comes to playing contact sport.

FORMULA ONE

Williams are considering selling their Formula 1 team and putting their entire Group up for sale after posting a 13 million pounds loss last year.