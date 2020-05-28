RUGBY

IRFU boss Philip Browne admits there could be player wage cuts due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body of Irish rugby is facing a financial crisis with a loss of up to €20 million expected if the Six Nations isn’t completed and if the autumn internationals do not take place in 2020.

Browne explains some of the challenges ahead and why wage cuts might be necessary.

Meanwhile rugby union’s world governing body says it will allow leagues to temporarily change some of the sport’s rules.

It means reset scrums could be scrapped and limits being imposed on rucks and mauls to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

World Rugby says any law changes will have to be trialled first in line with its return to play guidance.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA’s director general Tom Ryan insists that the re-opening of grounds must be safe.

There have been calls in recent days to open the gates ahead of the current proposed date of July the 20th.

But Ryan says they’re guided by concern for the safety of their members and added that the association’s advisory group is working on a road-map for the return of activities.

Soccer

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has made another addition to his backroom team.

The FAI finally reached an agreement with Dundalk last night to allow Ruaidhri Higgins to join the setup as chief scout and opposition analyst.

Higgins had been assistant manager at Oriel Park since Kenny’s departure from the club.

===

The players and staff at Bohemians, Derry City, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers will undergo another round of COVID-19 screening next Monday.

There were no positive results from the first round of screening, which took place earlier this week.

It’s hoped those four European qualified clubs can resume training on June the 8th.

===

Watford captain Troy Deeney has agreed to return to training next week.

The striker had refused to go back because of concerns about his son’s health.

However Deeney says he’s been reassured by coronavirus safety protocols put in place by the Premier League.

+++

The Premier League are to meet today to pore over the latest plans as to how and when to complete the current season.

‘Project Restart’ may have a start date of June 19th or 20th, with the season set to be wrapped up within 6 weeks.

There were only 4 fresh positive tests for COVID-19 from the 1008 conducted in the latest batch.

Clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be opposed to a rebate to broadcasters, but the rebate of over 300 million euro is still expected to be paid.

A window between August 22nd and September 12th could be in play now for next season to resume.

MOTORSPORT

The Formula One Dutch Grand Prix has been cancelled.

It was originally scheduled for May 3rd and then postponed due to the pandemic.

McLaren has hailed the decision to introduce cost-cutting in Formula One from next season as a “crucially important moment” for the sport.

Each team backed the moves which will see spending capped at 145-million dollars from 2021.

McLaren says Formula One had become financially unsustainable in recent years.

MMA

The Nevada State Commission has given the green light for Las Vegas to host boxing and mixed martial arts events from this weekend.

Combat sports had been suspended in the state since March the 14th due to the pandemic but the U-F-C will run a card in Vegas on Saturday.

Promoters Top Rank are also aiming to have a boxing event in the city on June the 9th.