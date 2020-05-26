GOLF

Rory McIlroy believes this year’s Ryder Cup will be postponed until 2021.

The world number one was among a number of golfers who have already called for the clash of Europe and the US not to be played this year if spectators are not able to attend.

Whistling Straits in Wisconsin is set to host the event in September.

McIlroy told has told the BBC it’s a “personal hunch” that he does not think that it will happen.

SOCCER

Irish striker David McMillan’s spell with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone has come to an end.

The former Dundalk forward was signed in January 2018 by the Saints who have opted not to offer him a new contract.

The 31-year-old Dubliner scored five times in 26 games for the Scottish top-flight club.

Meetings to help determine whether the Premier League’s “Project Restart” becomes a reality have begun.

The top flight are meeting with club captains and managers today to discuss how contact training would work, ahead of a club vote on the issue tomorrow.

Some players including Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante have expressed reservations about a return to action.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp feels they are right to put their safety first but thinks other players could get the chance to take their spots https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jamieredknapp.mp3

A third round of coronavirus testing will be completed today across Premier League clubs.

So far there have been eight positive results from over 17-hundred tests.

Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale has expressed shock over his positive test in the second round despite the first being negative days earlier.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports News, teams will have to be stricter regarding the movement of their players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/coronavirus.mp3

The match dubbed ‘Der Klassiker’ takes place this leaving.

Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich clash at Signal Iduna Park at 5:30.

RUGBY

The IRFU will update 10 year season ticket holders this week over how the coronavirus pandemic will affect arrangements between consumer and client.

Some blocks of payments for the tickets at the Aviva Stadium are due next week.