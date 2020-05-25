SOCCER

Premier League footballers are going to be allowed to tackle in training.

The UK government’s set out guidance for the second phase of its plan to allow elite sport to resume.

If governing bodies approve, close contact training will be allowed at first in groups of three.

Brighton defender Bernardo admits he has concerns about returning to full contact training https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tackling.mp3

=

Players from Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will start testing for COVID-19 today.

All four clubs will represent the league in European competition later this year and are set to play in a mini-tournament behind closed doors in late July.

RUGBY

George Kruis will join Japanese Top League side Panasonic Wild Knights on a one-year contract at the end of the season.

The England lock has been with Saracens for 11 years.

The club were relegated from the English Premiership for salary cap breaches.

The English rugby union have said they wouldn’t rule out selecting ex-Saracens players who move abroad.

TENNIS

And New Zealand will host the first pro tennis competition since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Premier League is a men’s team event played in a round robin format and will run for three weeks from June 3.

ATP world number 77 Cameron Norrie is one of the bigger names due to play in the tournament.