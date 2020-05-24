SOCCER

Premier League club Bournemouth have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s after two people from two different clubs were found to have Covid-19 following the Premier League’s second round of screening.

In line with protocols the player will self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.

German football is into its second weekend of action after returning from its shutdown.

Today RB Leipzig have the chance to return to the Bundesliga’s top four.

The Champions League quarter-finalists are away to Mainz at 2:30.

Before that at 12:30; Schalke take on Augsburg.

Cologne face Dusseldorf this evening at 5.

RUGBY

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne admits that some players could be tempted abroad by clubs after the pandemic.

Irish rugby’s governing body say their cash reserves will run out in a matter of months and they face up to 30 million in lost revenue if next year’s Six Nations is cancelled.

Browne says clubs in England and France are also feeling the financial pinch but he thinks players could look to leave Ireland https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Sunrugby-1.mp3

Meanwhile Browne has told the Mail on Sunday the IRFU will meet with Sport Ireland to review the James Cronin case.

The Munster prop was given a one month ban for an ‘unintentional doping violation.’

Sport Ireland opted not to appeal the length of the ban but Browne admits there are ‘lessons to be learned’ from the case.

GOLF

Rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will clash in a charity golf event this evening.

Woods will be partnered by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning while Tom Brady will be Mickelson’s playing partner.

The behind closed doors event will raise funds for COVID-19 relief work.

BASKETBALL

The NBA is in discussions with The Walt Disney Company about resuming basketball games in late July at a single-site in Florida.

The league has been shut down since March the 11th due to the pandemic.

The governing body is looking at restarting the season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

All games, practice sessions and housing of the players would be staged at the venue in Orlando.