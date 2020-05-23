SOCCER

Premier League clubs will get the results from a second round of coronavirus testing later as they build towards a return to contact training.

On Tuesday it was revealed there had been 6 positive diagnoses in the initial round from 19 clubs.

Norwich’s tests will be included for the first time when the figures are revealed.

Chelsea’s Troy Deeney and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante are not training due to health concerns.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says their clubs have to be understanding of the players’ positions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/carragher-1.mp3

===

The Bundesliga continues this afternoon with leaders Bayern Munich hosting Frankfurt.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund travel to Wolfsburg.

While Republic of Ireland under-19 international Conor Noss could feature for Borussia Monchengladbach against Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Manchester City and Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata was on target in Herta Berlin’s 4-nil thrashing of their city rivals Union last night.

===

Philipe Coutinho won’t be staying with Bayern Munich next season.

The German giants have confirmed that they won’t be using an option to sign the Barcelona attacker this summer.

Coutinho is expected to leave the Nou Camp in the upcoming transfer window with Chelsea being linked with the Brazilian international.

RUGBY

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne has warned that their cash reserves are likely to be exhausted in a few months.

He says the association have hit a “revenue cliff” and need professional rugby to resume in order to generate income.

A cancelled Six Nations in 2021 would cost the IRFU 30 million Euro while a behind closed doors tournament would see them lose 16 million in gross revenues.

Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht are set to resume their campaigns with inter-pro games behind closed doors at the Aviva on August 22nd and 23rd.

PANDEMIC

Minister for Sport Shane Ross insists that “there’s no question of rushing the return to sport”.

He chaired a meeting of the Return to Sport Expert Group this week and says their main task is examining the “consistency of protocols” presented by governing bodies.

Minister Ross added that “a cautious approach is essential” and that they’ll be guided by public health advice.