RUGBY

The Six Nations has confirmed it is working with its Southern Hemisphere counterparts towards aligning the global rugby calendar.

In a joint statement the Six Nations and SANZAAR say they have held early discussions during the Covid-19 pandemic, about the need to bring greater clarity to both the club and international seasons.

It’s believed that the Six Nations championship could be moved back by a month to run concurrently with the Rugby Championship.

The Guinness PRO 14 has received a major financial investment.

They’ve completed a deal with private equity group CVC, who have acquired a 28 percent stake in the competition.

The Times report that the deal is worth more than 125 million euro.

The equity group have become major backers of rugby in recent years, acquiring a similar stake in the English Premiership in 2018, while they are also reportedly close to investing in the Six Nations.

SOCCER

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says all of their players support the decision to return to training in small groups.

However, he plans further talks with the squad as Project Restart continues.

Barber says it’s important the players agree that it is safe to move on to the next phase https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/barber.mp3

In Germany, the action continues in the Bundesliga this evening….

Hertha Berlin host their cross-city neighbours Union in just the second ever top flight meeting between the clubs.

They kick off at half past seven Irish time..

OLYMPICS

Australia’s Olympic chief says the Toyko games will look very different to what we’re used to.

The 2020 games were postponed by 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Coates, who is also head of the International Olympic Committee’s inspectorate for the Tokyo games, says they must accept there may not be a vaccine available by next summer, which will cause major problems for a possible Olympic games.