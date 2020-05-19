ATHLETICS

The organisers of the Dublin Marathon have announced its cancellation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional four race series prior to the event has also been cancelled.

This year’s sold out race – scheduled for October – would have been the 41st running of the event.

All entries for this year’s marathon and race series will be valid for the 2021 event.

SOCCER

Watford captain Troy Deeney won’t be going back to training this week.

Premier League players are returning in small groups from today, as part of the first steps towards resuming the season.

They’ll be strictly monitored and tested for coronavirus.

But speaking with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn on YouTube, Deeney insisted he feels it’s too much of a risk https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Deeney.mp3

MOTORSPORT

Formula 1 bosses say it would be ‘impossible’ to hold a British Grand Prix if there is a strict quarantine rule for overseas travellers.

The UK government plans to ask visitors to self-isolate for 14 days but could relax the rule for people coming from low-infected countries.

There are plans to start the F1 season with two races in Austria’s Red Bull Ring in July.

An F1 spokesperson has said the two British races planned for July and August would have to be dropped if no exemptions are given.

RUGBY

Robin Copeland has joined French club Charante on a 3 year deal, ending his spell with Connacht.