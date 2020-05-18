SOCCER

Celtic have been confirmed as the Scottsh Premiership champions for a ninth season in a row after the SPFL took the decision to end the season early.

An SPFL board meeting was held today and the 12 clubs agreed that it was unfeasible to play the remaining eight rounds of the season which was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final placings have been determined by calculating the average points per game played.

The decision also means that Hearts have been relegated to the Championship.

There has further calls for Premier League matches to be shown free-to-air if and when the season resumes.

Normally broadcasters in the UK aren’t allowed to use the 3pm slot on Saturday to screen games so as to not damage attendances.

That rule may also be cast aside for the rest of the season’s matches.

UK sports minister Oliver Dowden hopes it would stop fans from gathering at stadiums https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dowden.mp3

Premier League clubs are expected to vote in favour of players returning to training in small groups.

At least 14 of the 20 clubs must be in favour of the new medical protocols, which would allow clubs to train in small groups from tomorrow morning.

Clubs in Spain’s top two divisions will begin training in groups of up to 10 players from today but Serie A clubs, due to return today, have decided to delay their return to group training.

The Bundesliga in Germany resumed over the weekend and continues tonight with Werder Bremen hosting Bayer Leverkusen.

RUGBY

Sport Ireland won’t be appealing James Cronin’s one month ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Munster prop was suspended for what was deemed an “unintentional anti-doping violation”.