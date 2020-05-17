RACING

Naas racecourse will stage the return of horse racing on June 8th.

Horse Racing Ireland have revealed the fixtures for June after a board meeting was held yesterday.

At the Curragh during the first week of action – the 2000 Guineas go ahead on Friday June 12 and the 1000 Guineas on Saturday June 13.

The Irish Derby retains its traditional date on Saturday, June 27, as does the Irish Oaks on Saturday, July 18 while National Hunt racing will resume at Limerick on June 22.

All meetings will take place behind closed doors.

SOCCER

There is another stumbling block facing the Premier League restart which has been mooted for June 12th.

Some coaches and trainers including Newcastle manager Steve Bruce – have warned players will not be fit enough to resume the Premier League season until the end of June.

A vote will be held tomorrow on whether to approve a return to training in small groups with social distancing.

Bruce has told The Telegraph his squad will train on Tuesday if the motion passes, but that he’d need six weeks with them before a match.

The football action in Germany continues this afternoon after the Bundesliga season resumed yesterday.

Champions Bayern Munich visit the season’s surprise package Union Berlin hoping to extend their lead over Borussia Dortmund to four points.

That game is at 5 and follows the meeting of Cologne and Mainz at 2:30.

GOLF

Golf fans will be able to watch the world number one Rory McIlroy back in action later.

He’ll team up with Dustin Johnson to take on Matthew Wolf and Ricky Fowler in a charity skins match at the Seminole club in Florida.

All funds raised will go towards helping the fight against coronavirus and McIlroy says he’s happy to be doing his bit https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/3rorymcilroy-1.mp3

RUGBY

A former advisor to World Rugby has warned that return-to-play measures for rugby may be even stricter than for football.

Dr Barry O’Driscoll has told the Irish Mail on Sunday that he can’t think of any other team sports that pose the ‘same dangers’ when restarting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Driscoll believes that rugby bosses will have to consider having unopposed scrums in games.