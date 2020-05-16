SOCCER

Top European football returns today as Germany’s Bundesliga becomes the first league to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Borussia Dortmund’s game against Schalke is one of six fixtures which will be played behind closed doors this afternoon.

Players and coaching staff have all been in quarantine for the last 14 days and safety protocols will be in place at the games.

Former German international Dietmar Hamann says the strict rules around matches need to be followed for it to be a success https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hamann.mp3

===

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will take part in a four team mini tournament this summer.

The Aviva Stadium is expected to host the event in late July or August, which could pave the way for the return of the S-S-E Airtricity League.

Teams can resume collective training from June the 29th.

===

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says they’ll be looking to extend Olivier Giroud and Willian’s contracts, if the Premier League season resumes.

Their current deals are set to expire at the end of next month.

English top-flight clubs will vote on Monday on whether the first phase of training can get back underway.

===

Celtic could be crowned Scottish Premiership champions next week.

A decision on the fate of the rest of the Scottish season will be made at an S-P-F-L board meeting.

Should they vote to end the campaign, Hearts will be relegated from the Premiership.

BOXING

Katie Taylor’s world lightweight title bout with Amanda Serrano could take place in promoter Eddie Hearn’s garden.

Hearn says he’s building an outdoor boxing arena at the Matchroom headquarters in Essex in order to stage fights.

The promoter added that fighters would be placed in quarantine in the lead up to bouts and there would be COVID-19 testing and social distancing measures in place.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Ladies Gaelic Football Association president Marie Hickey says they’re looking forward to the return of games when it’s safe to do so.

They’ve asked inter-county panels to halt training and a Championship is unlikely to take place before October.

71 per cent of stakeholders said in a recent survey that they didn’t think it would be feasible to play an All-Ireland Championship this year.

TENNIS

There will be no professional tennis until the end of July.

It follows the ATP and WTA Tours’ decision to extend their suspensions because of the cornavirus pandemic.

The US Open is slated for the end of August, with the French Open due to take place in late September.