Niall Quinn says football coming back will be better for everyone’s mental wellbeing

A survey of League of Ireland players from the PFAI has shown that 87 percent of them favour a return to play once authorities here insist it is safe to do so.

The Aviva Stadium is ready to hold matches behind closed doors, with a potential mini tournament involving Ireland’s European representatives set for the end of July.

Interim deputy CEO of the FAI Niall Quinn spoke to OTB AM about the benefits of returning to action https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/quinnpm.mp3

While, Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt admits he has reservations about returning to play football.

The Premier League will meet again on Monday to set out safety guidelines on how teams can resume training next week.

Dutch international Van Aanholt says, he’s concerned about endangering his family.

The UK government says it is “opening the door” for the Premier League to return, a vote will be held next week on ‘Project Restart’,

Celtic could be crowned Scottish Premiership champions today.

Premiership clubs are to hold a summit with SPFL Chief Neil Doncaster which could rubber stamp a ninth league title in a row for the Glasgow club.

RUGBY

Ireland’s summer tour of Australia is officially off.

Andy Farrell’s men were due to play the Wallabies in Brisbane on July 4th and Sydney a week later,

These matches along with all of the other July international rugby test matches the have been postponed by World Rugby.

HORSE RACING

And UK racing is set to return without crowds at Newcastle on June 1st.

While the Derby and Oaks could both be held on the same day in early July after Epsom was granted council permission this week.