GAA

Opinions remain devided about a potential return to Football and Hurling.

A Club Players’ Association survey found that while 57% of players would be in favour of a return to games behind closed doors, 22% of players said they would not return to training or playing before a COVID-19 vaccine is found. The remaining 21% were not yet sure about how they would decide.

Former All Ireland winner with Donegal Mark McHugh is one of the 22% who is not prepared to return to play.

The Kilcar clubman says he isn’t taking any chances until a vaccine is found.

Cork’s former All Ireland football winner, Colm O’Neill, would like to see GAA pitches reopen.

Facilities are closed until July 20th, but the Ballyclough clubman does believe it would be safe for the gates to be unlocked and would give a huge boost to rural Ireland…

SOCCER

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint and suffered minor facial injuries following a burglary at his London home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The intruders stole items of jewellery including watches.

No arrests have been made.

The potential resumption of the Premier League could be put back a week until June 19th.

Managers and captains of all 20 clubs were briefed on medical protocols yesterday surrounding a return to play.

UEFA had previously wanted a decision by May 25th, but it’s now believed European football’s governing body have relaxed that deadline.

+++

The immediate future of the divisions below the Premier League remains unclear.

The EFL say clubs will be unable to train until May 25th and they want more clarity around testing of players.

The EFL board have warned that the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be rectified simply by a return to play behind closed doors.

GOLF

Leading professional golfers outside of the USA will have to quarantine before playing on the PGA Tour next month.

The tour is set to resume behind closed doors with an event in Texas on the 11th of June.

Rory McIlroy is to play the first three events on the US PGA Tour when it resumes behind closed doors in Texas next month.

The world number one is to line up in subsequent tournaments in South Carolina and Connecticut.

RUGBY

HAWAIIAN TIGHTHEAD PROP Roman Salanoa is set to switch from Leinster to Munster ahead of next season.

The powerful 22-year-old made his first three senior appearances for Leinster this season but The42 understands that he will continue his development with Munster from the 2020/21 campaign onwards.

It’s believed that Leinster are frustrated with the IRFU over the circumstances of the switch, with Salanoa initially having looked set to stay with the eastern province after rebuffing a possible move to Connacht.

++

A “long-term transformation” of Ospreys could be in the works.

Asian sports marketing firm Y11 Sports and Media have bought a 75-point-1 per cent stake in the Welsh club.

It’s been described as a multi-year, multi-million pound deal.

++

EX-ALL BLACKS WINGER Julian Savea has announced his departure from Toulon, saying he plans to return to club rugby back home in New Zealand.

The 54-cap All Black previously played for the Hurricanes Super Rugby side in his native Wellington.

FORMULA ONE

Carlos Sainz is set to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari once the German leaves them at the end of the year, while Daniel Ricciardo is poised to join McLaren.

McLaren have already signed Daniel Ricciardo to replace Sainz next year.

It’s thought Fernando Alonso will take his seat at Renault.