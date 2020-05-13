SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are set to hold matches behind closed doors if and when they are staged at Lansdowne Road this year.

Stephen Kenny’s first competitive game in charge is set to be against Bulgaria on September 3rd.

It’s believed FIFA and UEFA could end up freeing up the fixture calendar for clubs in September and October, which would mean the Boys in Green would have a run of at least 7 games, including the Euro 2020 play off, in November and December.

The FAI will be expected to have a road map ready for League of Ireland clubs by next week over a potential return to action.

The English FA have taken FIFA to court over Chelsea’s transfer ban and their case will be heard next month.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will consider the FA’s complaint on June 26 over FIFA’s disciplinary processes.

Chelsea and the FA were punished last year for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under eighteen.

After an appeal Chelsea were handed a reduced transfer window ban and fine while the FA also had their fine reduced.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville doesn’t think it’s a certainty the Premier League will return next month.

The UK government will allow sports for broadcast to return after June 1 as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased in Britain.

The Premier League is aiming for a June 12th return which Neville feels is a little over ambitious

English Football League sides will meet today to discuss whether to continue or end the current season.

It’s being widely reported that teams in League One and League Two will vote to cancel the campaign – with promotion and relegation being decided on a points per game ratio.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects one billion people around to tune in to watch the return of German football.

The top two Bundesliga divisions will resume this weekend after pandemic restrictions were eased in Germany last week.

Strict health regulations mean all games will be played in empty stadiums with only some 300 essential staff and officials in and around the arenas.

Players have been told not to spit, celebrate in groups, or touch hands with team-mates, while some clubs will use music and cardboard cutouts of fans to enhance the atmosphere at matches.

The Portuguese top flight will resume on June 4.

It’s been suspended since March because of the pandemic, and there are ten rounds of games remaining.

RUGBY

Agustin Pichot has quit World Rugby following his narrow defeat to Bill Beaumont for the post of Chairman.

The Argentine has also resigned as the President of Americas Rugby.

World Rugby says there has been a positive response to their trials of new rules aimed at improving player welfare.

Reducing the tackle height to waist level has been trialled in the French lower leagues.

World Rugby says it’s resulted “in a three-fold decrease in injuries and a 60 per cent reduction in concussion.

Meanwhile, tries scored at the base of the post will be outlawed when the sport resumes.

RACING

Royal Ascot is set to proceed behind closed doors in the middle of next month.

UK racing is set to resume on June 1st, with the situation here at home far more uncertain.