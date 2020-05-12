RUGBY

Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have committed their future to Ulster for the next two years.

The pair are among an extended squad of 41 named for next season.

Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson have joined the province on one year contracts.

SOCCER

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling admits he has reservations about the return of football.

The Premier League will hold talks with players and managers this week about how and when games can restart.

Sterling who's revealed a member of his family has died because of Covid-19, says the sport should only be played when it's safe to do so

CRICKET

The International Cricket Council has announced the postponement of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Ireland were due to take part in the tournament in Sri Lanka between July 3rd and 19th.

Head coach Ed Joyce expressed understanding of the decision but has asked for the ICC to give ample notification of the new dates to allow teams to prepare for the rescheduled event.

RACING

Horse racing in the UK could be back by June 1.

The British Horseracing Authority is making plans after the UK government released guidelines laying out the steps for easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The BHA had hoped to restart the season by staging races without fans this month until the guidelines were revealed.

Last week racing in Germany recommenced and also in France on Monday.

MOTORSPORT

Sebastian Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season.

Team bosses say it’s a joint decision – although the two sides had been in talks over a potential new contract.

Vettel won four world titles in a row at Red Bull, but hasn’t managed to repeat the success since joining Ferrari in 2015.

ATHLETICS

The Anniversary Games at the London Stadium have been cancelled because of Covid-19.

British Athletics have made the decision due to safety fears around hosting the event at the start of July during the coronavirus pandemic.