Leinster could be back training within a month according to full back Rob Kearney.

The Blues last match was at the end of February and no training has been permitted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been reports that the PRO14 are discussing plans for a curtailed end to the season behind closed doors starting at the end of August.

Kearney’s been outlining how the players would ease themselves back into their preparation for a return to play https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robkearney.mp3

New Zealand is the first major rugby nation to announce a restart to competition since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The country’s five Super Rugby teams will play each other behind closed doors in a 10-week domestic competition from the 13th of June.

=

La Liga president Javier Tebas says there will be football every day when the league resumes.

The Spanish top flight and the second division are both hopeful of restarting at the same time in June.

Clubs in the country are already back training but a date on when matches can be played will not be confirmed until the government gives the go-ahead.

=

Premier League clubs officials will meet today to continue talks about the possibility of completing the current season.

The UK government is expected to announce later that some elite athletes can start an initial phase of restricted group training later this week.

Using neutral venues and extending player contracts are among the topics up for discussion.

=

The French Open may have to be held without fans later this year, according to organisers of the Grand Slam.

The tournament was due to be held between the 24th of May and 7th of June but was pushed back to September because of the pandemic.