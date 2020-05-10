RUGBY

Sport Ireland are still reviewing the James Cronin doping case – with the window for appeal extended beyond the original deadline of tomorrow.

The Sunday Independent reports that Sport Ireland have sought a copy of all paperwork in the case – so the window for appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport remains open.

The Munster forward was banned for a month in April after he returned a positive test in November.

The EPCR disciplinary decision revealed that Cronin had taken a banned substance due to a pharmacy “dispensing error”.

SOCCER

The German football league’s chief executive says that the top two divisions will restart as planned next weekend.

That’s despite two Dynamo Dresden players testing positive for coronavirus.

All of the tier club’s players have been placed in quarantine for two weeks and the local health authority will decide what happens next for them.

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 seasons are recommencing from next Friday and DFL boss Christian Seifert has said they are not changing their goal to finish the season.

A third unnamed Brighton player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Two other members of the Premier League team’s squad contracted Covid-19 earlier on during the pandemic.

They’re understood to have recovered.

Albion chief executive Paul Barber tells Sky Sports News, this latest case highlights how difficult planning a return to action will be https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/covidbrighton.mp3

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton admits he can’t wait to get back racing.

The start of the new Formula One season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plans are being put in place for a first Grand Prix in Austria at the start of July.

RACING

And horse racing will resume in France tomorrow despite a last-minute threat to the plans.

A report on Friday suggested a late challenge may be made to the Government’s decision to allow racing to return.

However, France Gallop have confirmed that clearance has been given for the action to recommence, despite all other sport being prohibited in the country until September.