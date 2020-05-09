SOCCER

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury says they’re opposed to Premier League games being played at neutral venues, claiming it would create a “distorted nine-game mini-league”.

The Hornets have joined Aston Villa and Brighton in voicing their opposition to the “Project Restart” proposal which would see the remaining 92 English top-flight matches staged at neutral grounds.

With Watford locked in a relegation battle, Duxbury insists they have to look after their own interests ahead of another meeting of Premier League clubs on Monday.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits the club “left our soul” at Highbury when making the move to the Emirates in 2006.

The Gunners landed three Premier League titles and four FA Cups under Wenger during their final decade at Highbury and have won just three FA Cups in their 14 years at the Emirates.

Wenger says they had to make the move to a bigger stadium to compete but they struggled to re-create the atmosphere at their new home.

GAELIC GAMES

Laois football manager Mike Quirke says he’s “more than happy to play the waiting game” around whether matches will take place later this year.

Writing in his column in the Irish Examiner, the former Kerry player says he can’t fathom calls to scrap the inter-county or club championships at this stage.

Quirke says a lot could change between now and October and he feels the prospect of matches later this year remains a “a sliver of light” for players.

BOXING

Andy Lee believes his fighter Tyson Fury is mentally stronger than Anthony Joshua.

Lee was in Fury’s corner for his W-B-C title win against Deontay Wilder earlier this year and talk is building about a world heavyweight unification fight against Joshua.

Limerick’s former world middleweight champion is confident his boxer would comfortably win the bout https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/boxing-lee.mp3

RACING

The French government have given the official green light for racing to resume in the country on Monday.

Racing has been on hold in France since March due to the coronavirus crisis but is now clear to get back underway behind closed doors.

Longchamp will host a card with four group Group races on Monday afternoon.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Jacare Souza has been pulled from tonight’s UFC 249 card after testing positive for COVID-19.

The U-F-C have confirmed that the Brazilian fighter and two of his cornermen have contracted the virus.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will headline the card in their interim lightweight title bout.