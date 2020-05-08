Leinster and Ireland Winger Fergus McFadden says the time was right to retire form rugby

McFadden played 134 times for the province and a further 34 times for Ireland in a decorated career

The Coronavirus lockdown means he may already have played his final game of professional rugby.

McFadden says if that is the case, so be it https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcfadden.mp3

===

The Premier League are not expected to put entire squads into quarantine if a player tests positive for COVID-19.

The clubs are convening on Monday ahead of a decision on resuming the season on June 12th.

Brighton Chief Executive Paul Barber remains opposed to the idea of the Premier League being finished at neutral venues.

It is understood the top-flight has told clubs that playing the remainder of the current season at between eight and 10 locations is the only way it can be completed.

At least 14 clubs must approve measures on Monday for them to pass.

===

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has completed his mandatory military service with South Korea.

He returned to his homeland for the training during football’s shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Son will arrive back in London next week.

===

The FAI have sought clarification from Sport Ireland around the potential resumption of amateur and underage competitions.

Meanwhile, Jack Charlton, who managed the Republic of Ireland to the 1988 European Championship and World Cups in 1990 and 1994, turns 85 today.

===

It’s understood Irish racing will not be allowed to resume behind closed doors until June 29th.

That is stage three of the Government’s road map to ease the lock down.

Horse Racing Ireland have put forward proposals for racing to restart before then

The 147th Dublin Horse Show has been scheduled for August 18 to 22 in 2021.

The move away from the traditional early August dates is to allow for the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak