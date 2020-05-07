SOCCER

The Aviva Stadium is believed to be under consideration as a single venue to host League of Ireland games upon its return.

All team sports are suspended until July 20th at the earliest as per the government’s road map.

The FAI’s Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn says playing games at one neutral venue is an option being considered.

The Dutch health minister has warned that fans may not be able to return to watch sporting events until a coronavirus vaccine is found.

Professional sport, even behind closed doors, in the Netherlands has been cancelled until at least September.

This has already led to the top-flight Eredivisie football competition ending prematurely.

RUGBY

New Zealand Rugby is planning for a Super Rugby mini-series if the government gives the go-ahead.

Five Super Rugby teams will play each other home and away over ten weeks with two matches – behind closed doors – each weekend.

The government will decide on Monday if they can reduce restrictions implemented at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

CYCLING

There could be a women’s Tour de France as soon as 2022.

Earlier this week, cycling’s world governing body the UCI included a women’s Paris-Roubaix on its revised calendar for the first time.

Tour race director Christian Prudhomme says a women’s equivalent could ideally take place after the men’s edition the year after next.