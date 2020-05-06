SOCCER

Former Cork City striker Graham Cummins admits he fears for his future in the game.

The 32-year-old was one of the Waterford squad that was laid off temporarily this week.

The Premier Division club have said they’ll review their decision ‘when conditions improve’.

With so much doubt surrounding a possible resumption of the SSE Airtricity League this year, Cummins is worried about his livelihood

Raising a nation’s spirits won’t be enough to convince Premier League club doctors about a return to play.

A number of medical professionals employed by Premier League clubs have raised outlined 10 areas of concern around a return to action.

Clubs are due to vote early next week on the league’s ‘Project Restart’ to complete the current season.

Meanwhile, UK government medical specialists are scheduled to brief players and managers on Monday.

=====

The German Bundesliga has had its restart date pushed back today.

It was hoped a start date of May 15th would be made official today, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has instead imposed a 2 week quarantine for all teams in the top-flight before action can resume.

The Bundesliga will now return on May 22nd at the earliest.

But the German government has now insisted there must be a two-week quarantine for all teams in the top-flight before action can resume.

So far Portugal, Poland and Hungary have given dates for restarting their national leagues, all towards the end of May.

GOLF

EUROPE CAPTAIN Padraig Harrington is hoping the Ryder Cup can “take one for the world of team sport” and go ahead this year.

With 13 PGA events cancelled or postponed so far, the Irishman has named Luke Donald as one of his Vice Captains for the Ryder Cup.

The tournament is still pencilled in for the end of September in Wisconsin, even if it goes ahead without fans in attendance, Harrington thinks it would still be worthwhile.

RUGBY

How many people does it take to deliver a game of Rugby? Well, World Rugby reckons a minimum of 167.

The sport’s world governing body has compiled a list of all the people who would be involved in a behind closed doors professional game including, playing squads, officials, medical staff and broadcasting crew.

The study was performed after World Rugby warned that games with supporters were unlikely to happen until there is a Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s also been projected that The IRFU could be facing a loss in excess of €10 million euro if Ireland’s matches do not take place in 2020.

The financial cost of the crisis is stark across the board for the sport, with the English Rugby Football Union facing a loss of over £100 million.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA’s management committee and county board chairs are to meet today to discuss options around the All Ireland Championship during the pandemic.

There is the possibility there may be no All-Ireland finals played in 2020.

RACING

Horse racing in Germany will restart at Hanover tomorrow after being given the clearance from the authorities.

The sport has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The action will take place with no spectators and strict hygiene measures in place.