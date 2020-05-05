SOCCER

The boss of the English Professional Footballers’ Association has said halves of less than 45 minutes could be considered when the Premier League resumes.

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor says players are ‘concerned about their own safety’.

Discussions regarding the return of top-flight football in England are ongoing with the Premier League remaining hopeful of a June 8 resumption.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish insists player safety will be paramount https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/palace-2.mp3

It’s reported the Bundesliga could be in line to return on Friday May 15th.

An official confirmation is expected from German authorities tomorrow.

Waterford have become the latest League of Ireland club to temporarily lay off players and staff.

The players will have to avail of the Government’s income support of 350 euro per week.

RUGBY

Six Nations matches are set to go behind closed doors and the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa next year may have no fans, according to World Rugby medical guidelines.

Their experts recommend no gatherings of crowds until a vaccine is found for coronavirus.

Meanwhile Flanker Sam Cane has been appointed the new captain of the All Blacks, following Kieran Read’s retirement after the World Cup.

Cane has 68 caps and was part of the World Cup-winning team in 2015.

TENNIS

And former world number one Rafael Nadal does not expect to return to play competitive tennis until 2021.

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of Wimbledon and the postponement of the French Open to September, while the status of the U.S. Open is still unclear.

Nadal told Spanish paper El Pais (PRON: el pie-ees) “I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don’t think so”.