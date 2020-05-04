The English FA’s Chairman Greg Clarke says it’s difficult to see matches being played with crowds present ‘any time’ soon.

The Premier League are preparing for the possibility of playing the 2020-2021 season behind closed doors.

They will wait until UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals his road map to exit lockdown on Sunday, so the Premier League won’t make fresh decisions until next week.

It’s believed around a third of Premier League clubs are opposed to finishing the current season at neutral venues.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp says the players will want to have their voices heard

Manchester United are to speak to Marcus Rojo after the Argentina defender apparently broke lockdown rules.

Rojo was pictured playing poker and smoking with friends.

He’s been on loan at Estudiantes.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has undergone a successful heart procedure after complaining of chest pain.

The 57 year old will be discharged from hospital today.

And while Horse Racing Ireland await clarification from the Government here over a date racing can resume safely behind closed doors, it’s reported that UK racing could resume on May 15th.

May 18th and June 29th are the potential dates for Irish racing to resume with social distancing observed.