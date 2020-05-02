GAELIC GAMES

This year’s All-Ireland Championships being played behind closed doors is a “possibility” according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Tipperary hurling boss Liam Sheedy and Derry football manager Rory Gallagher are among those calling for the option of games without supporters to be considered.

The Taoiseach added that it would be up to the G-A-A whether they wanted behind closed doors competitions, which would get underway in August or September.

It’s estimated that the Association would lose around 15 million Euro if the Championships don’t take place this year.

SOCCER

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes the Premier League should move matches abroad to a country without coronavirus.

The 20 English top flight clubs are determined to finish the current campaign and met yesterday to discuss their options.

It’s been suggested that the remaining 92 games will be played at neutral venues behind closed doors – and Neville is suggesting staging them outside of the U-K https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/onesport-2.mp3

===

Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca says he’s determined to keep Chris Smalling at the club for at least one more season.

The England defender has impressed while on loan from Manchester United this term.

Fonseca says the 30-year-old has been “amazing” and has become a leader in their dressing room.

RACING

Horse Racing Ireland are “awaiting clarification” from the government about when meetings can resume.

HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh says they’re ready to race with the first phase of relaxation measures set for May the 18th.

But the government’s roadmap indicates that sporting events without spectators won’t be given the green light until the end of June.

BOXING

Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks a deal could be done to see Anthony Joshua face Tyson Fury next.

The world heavyweight champions are under contract to fight Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder respectively.

But Hearn says deals could be struck to allow Fury and Joshua meet in a unification bout in December.

FORMULA ONE

Hungarian GP organisers say their Formula 1 race will be held behind closed doors – if it goes ahead.

The government there have banned gatherings of more than 500 people until at least the 15th of August.