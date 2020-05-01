GAA

All Ireland senior hurling winning manager Liam Sheedy says he’d prefer to see a Championship behind closed doors rather than no Championship at all.

With Croke Park officials suggesting that the club scene would be given priority over the inter-county season once games are resumed, the future of the 2020 championship looks in real doubt.

It’s been reported a cancelled hurling and football championship could cost the association up to 15 million euro.

Tipp manager Sheedy says games behind closed doors should still be considered, to boost morale around the country

SOCCER

Premier League players will be “nervous and extra careful” when they return to training, according to Man City striker Sergio Aguero.

The league’s 20 clubs will meet today by video-call to discuss their plans to resume the campaign by the 8th of June.

That would involve clubs returning to training by the 18th of May, with Aguero telling an Argentinean TV station that players will still be “scared” of infecting their families.

==

It’s also reported that clubs will invest in testing machines, which would be able to generate results in just two and a half hours.

The machines – which would cost 36 thousand pounds each – would enable clubs to regularly screen their players for symptoms.

==

League of Ireland clubs are set to be given a further update on the practicalities of playing games behind closed doors this summer.

The financial impact will be discussed, while it’s believed players could opt out on safety grounds.

==

Portugal’s government says the country’s top football league will be allowed to resume on the 30th of May.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced the restart in his government’s plan to roll back lockdown measures.

The remaining 10 rounds of fixtures will all be played behind closed doors.

RUGBY

It’s reported that Leinster are set to be awarded the Guinness PRO14 title, if the season cannot be completed.

The defending champions were 20 points clear in Conference A, and 14 points ahead of the best side in Conference B, when the season was suspended.

With 8 games of the regular season still to be completed, it looks unlikely the competition will be finished.

The Irish Daily Mail are reporting Leinster would be awarded the trophy in that instance.