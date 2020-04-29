GOLF

European captain Padraig Harrington says the Ryder Cup may have to take one for the team by playing without fans.

Three of golf’s four majors have been postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus but the Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September

Harrington told the Times that playing the Ryder Cup without fans wouldn’t be in the best interests of the event but it could be in the best interests of enough people who want to see a big sporting occasion on TV.

Last week, world number one Rory McIlroy said a “Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup.”

=

Gaelic Games

A Carlow Footballer has accepted a 4 year ban for testing positive for a banned substance.

35 year old Ray Walker returned to the Carlow senior football panel last November and tested positive in February for meldonium.

Walker says he did not intentionally take any banned substance and added that the acceptance of his ban is not an admission of intentional wrongdoing on his part.

Walker also says he did not receive any anti-doping training or education.

Carlow GAA won’t be making any comment until the disciplinary process is complete.

Former All Ireland winner with Donegal Eamon McGee says he was never drug tested during his inter-county career.

McGee says their Donegal team relied on advice from medical and support staff when it came to taking supplements:

=

Dave Rennie, who will take over as Rugby Australia head coach after leaving the Glasgow Warriors, feels Leinster should be crowned PRO 14 League champions.

Rugby is not set to resume until the autumn due to the pandemic.

French Top 14 clubs will meet today to discuss a Government order to ban major sporting events in France until September.

The move effectively ends the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 football seasons.

Before the pandemic suspended activity, Paris Saint Germain were 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table, with 10 rounds of matches and one outstanding fixture to play.

Meanwhile, FIFA’s leading doctor Michel D’Hooge has proposed avoiding playing football in the coming weeks, urging associations to be prepared for the start of good competition next season.

P-S-G say they’d be prepared to play their remaining Champions League games abroad after the French government announced a ban on sporting events until the end of August.

PSG reached the quarter-finals after beating Borussia Dortmund last month before the competition was suspended.

=

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says it will be impossible to host the Olympics in Tokyo next year unless the coronavirus is contained.

He believes the rescheduled event can only go ahead if the world has won its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

AND

Cycling’s Vuelta Espana has cancelled plans to start this year’s race in the Netherlands.

Organisers say it won’t now visit Utrecht, because of the ‘exceptional worldwide situation’.

They are remaining hopeful the event will still go ahead.