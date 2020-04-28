Tributes are being paid to former Republic of Ireland international Michael Robinson, who has died at the age of 61.

Robinson, who won 24 caps for the Boys in Green in the early 1980s, had been suffering from skin cancer.

Robinson was part of Liverpool’s 1984 European Cup winning squad – he also played for Preston, Manchester City, Brighton and QPR as well as Osasuna in Spain, where lived and worked in the media.

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness paid tribute to his friend and former team-mate

UEFA has given the Premier League and other leagues across Europe until the 25th of May to provide a detailed plan to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

European Football’s governing body has already made it clear that qualification for the Champions League and Europa League next season must be decided on ‘sporting merit’ if seasons can’t be completed.

The Premier League has been suspended since the 13th of March but the UK Government want football to get up and running again as soon as possible.

Several clubs have returned to training with restrictions in place.

The Olympic Games will be ‘scrapped’ if they can’t be staged in 2021 due to the pandemic, according to Yoshiro Mori, the President of Tokyo 2020.

The Summer Games were postponed until next year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A date of July 23rd 2021 has been slated for the I-O-C event to start.